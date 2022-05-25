Kolkata weather IPL 2022: Is it raining in Kolkata Eden Gardens right now?

Kolkata weather IPL 2022: A slight drizzle at the Eden Gardens meant that the ‘Eliminator’ match of IPL 2022 had a delayed start.

During the ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the Toss and opted to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The fans at the Eden Gardens in particular, and the ones following the live coverage in general, were yet again despirited a tad, when it started drizzling moments before the Toss.

The drizzle was heavy enough for the ground staff to bring in the covers and spread them across the entire length and breadth of the stadium. Resultantly, the Toss had to be delayed and we were in for a delayed start.

However, the smiles were back yet again, when the drizzle didn’t intensify and gradually disappeared. Thus, the Toss took place at 7:55 pm local time, while Virat Kohli faced the first ball of the evening at 8:10 pm, as we are in for a high-octane clash comprising 20 Overs each.

Kolkata weather IPL 2022

Yet another good news for all the IPL followers is that, the weather forecast is clear for the rest of the evening, with the cloud cover likely to reduce down to 4% by the time the match is completed.

As per Accuweather, the chances of further rainfall in the city is as low as 1% until 12 am.

However, the current temperature is ‘hot’ and ‘dangerously humid’ with the indoor humidity likely to increase up to 84% by the time the match wraps up.

At the time of writing, RCB were off to a quick start with Rajat Patidar currently playing the role of the aggressor, after their skipper Faf du Plessis was Out on a Golden Duck during the very first Over bowled by left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan.