La Nina meaning in Cricket: Will La Nina climate affect Ashes 2021-22?

La Nina meaning in Cricket: With the La Lina weather event having made its presence, it might play spoilsport during the Ashes 2021-22

The Ashes 2021-22 Test series between England and Australia is around the corner and is set to be played at five venues across Australia between December 8, 2021 and January 18, 2022.

With the 2019 Ashes series ending in a Draw, Australia are the current holders of the Ashes urn going into the series. It is also worth noting that the series would also be part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship, with a maximum of 60 points up for grabs.

But before the build-up to the series a weather phenomenon having already made its presence in most parts of Australia has made up its mind to spoil the fun of the players and the excited fans.

The ‘La Lina’ weather event/phenomenon is back akin last time around during the Australian summer.

La Nina meaning in Cricket: What is expected of this weather phenomenon?

La Niña, which is Spanish for The Girl, is a complex weather pattern that pushes warm water towards the western side of the Pacific, including Australia and Asia.

As a consequence of the warmer water, more evaporation means more rainfall over Australia.

The La Lina has already made its presence at Brisbane- the venue for the first Ashes Test due to commence from December 8, 2021.

The Day 2 of the ongoing 3-day Tour match between England and England Lions, had to be abandoned without a ball bowled at the Peter Burge Oval in the coastal suburb of Wellington Point, Brisbane on Wednesday.

No play today on Day 2 of our first Ashes tour match due to this 👇☔️ pic.twitter.com/oL4XQcBxY8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2021

The experts are warning to expect more than the usual afternoon thunderstorm in Brisbane as rare weather patterns threaten to spoil the Ashes build-up for both Australia and England and the first Test itself.

England only have one more tour match scheduled before the December 8 Ashes opener at the Gabba, while Australia are due to play at the Peter Burge Oval (Brisbane) in a three-day intra-squad match from Wednesday next week.

As per the weather forecasts in Australia, more wet weather is predicted in the next few days, with the La Lina expected to persist until at least the end of January next year.