Son of AB de Villiers: Who is Baby AB in Cricket South Africa?

Baby AB in Cricket: The uncapped South African player initiated a bidding war in Indian Premier League auction 2022.

Uncapped South Africa batter Dewald Brevis has become the second cricketer to be bought by Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction.

Indians, most successful IPL team, have a tendency of buying inexperienced players with potential to groom them into world-class players. Despite being highly inactive other than buying back Ishan Kishan for a record sum, Brevis’ plethora of talent seems to have impressed MI.

For those who don’t know, Brevis was declared the Man of the Series in the recently concluded ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies. In six innings in the world event, Brevis had scored 506 runs at an average and strike rate of 84.33 and 90.19 respectively.

Who is Baby AB in Cricket?

To put it in a nutshell, Brevis had led the charts in most runs (506), most half-centuries (3), most hundreds (2), most fours (45) and most sixes (18) in the U19 World Cup 2022.

Brevis, who was among the high-profile names in the U-19 World Cup, had impressed one and all with his eye-catching display of batting. The right-hand batter is often compared to former South Africa captain AB de Villiers due to the variety of innovative shots which he plays on a cricket pitch.

Hence, has even been nicknamed “Baby AB” in the cricketing fraternity. For those who are presuming them Brevis and de Villiers to be related, it is noteworthy that Brevis isn’t related to de Villiers by any means. de Villiers and wife Danielle de Villiers have two sons and a daughter but each one of them is quite young to take part in the IPL.

Super Excited 😊 — Dewald Brevis (@Dewald17Brevis) February 12, 2022

Brevis, 18, has played a couple of T20s for South Africa U-19 scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 167.56.