MI squad 2022 after auction: MI team 2022 players list with price

MI squad 2022 after auction: The Mumbai Indians have been amongst the few franchises involved in limited action on Day 1 of the auction.

Day 1 of the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, with the 10 franchises going in neck-to-neck with the bidding battles amongst themselves.

As far as the Mumbai Indians’ are concerned, the franchise showed the least interest in any of the 10 marquee players, as they opted not to purchase even their best wicketkeeper-batter across the previous three seasons- South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.

In fact, it appeared that the Ambani family, had their eyes all set on the their another wicketkeeper-batter-21-year-old Ishan Kishan, for whom they gave it their all at the auction table.

The MI were involved in an intense bidding war with the SRH think-tank, as the latter gave it up not until the bidding amount reached the 15.25 Crore mark from Ishan’s base price of INR 2 Crore.

Ishan’s acquisition by MI made him the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the league’s auction after Yuvraj Singh, who returned with a bidding amount of INR 16 Crore during the 2015 auction by the Delhi Daredevils.

Moreover, this was the first occasion that MI have spent more than INR 10 Crore at the auction table for a Cricketer.

MI squad 2022 after auction

Apart from Ishan Kishan, the MI owners and management have thus far, only purchased three players on Day 1 of the auction- the lowest amongst all the 10 franchises so far.

Their second signing for the day was South Africa’s upcoming star- 18-year-old Dewald Brevis at INR 3 Crore, who ended the recently concluded ICC U19 World Cup as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

Their third signing of the day was India’s uncapped pacer Basil Thampi at his base price of INR 30 Lakh, followed by leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin as the fourth for INR 1.6 Crore.

MI squad so far (after auction on Day 1)

Rohit Sharma- INR 16 Crore

Jasprit Bumrah- INR 12 Crore

Suryakumar Yadav- INR 8 Crore

Kieron Pollard- INR 6 Crore

Ishan Kishan- INR 15.25 Crore

Dewald Brevis- INR 3 Crore

Basil Thampi- INR 30 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin- INR 1.6 Crore