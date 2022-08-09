Last Asia Cup winner: Who had won last season of Asia Cup final in 2018?

Last Asia Cup winner 2018: An edition of Asia Cup will kick-start after a long four-year gap later this month.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played between August 27 – September 11 across a couple of venues in the UAE. It will be for the fourth time in the history of Asia Cup that it will be played in the UAE.

In what is going to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup, readers must note that it was originally scheduled to be played in Pakistan. Following several postponements due to COVID-19 pandemic, PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had swapped hosting rights with SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket). However, the ongoing political turmoil in Sri Lanka forced the administrators to shift Asia Cup 2022 to the UAE.

Set to be played after a four-year gap, it will be the third time when Asia Cup will be played after these many years. Two previous similar instances were registered between 1991-1995 and 2000-2004. Additionally, it is noteworthy that it will only be for the second time when an Asia Cup will be played as a T20I competition.

Last Asia Cup winner 2018

Table-toppers in Asia Cup 2018 Super Four stage, India and Bangladesh had qualified for the final match of the tournament ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan four years ago.

A comparatively low-scoring thriller had witnessed India sealing a 223-run chase on the last ball of the match. Captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to field first had been followed by his bowlers bundling out Bangladesh for 222 in 48.3 overs. Had it not been for batter Litton Das’ maiden international century, Bangladesh would’ve struggled to even cross the 200-run mark.

While several Indian batters achieved personal starts but neither of them could play an archetype big-match innings. The Indian batters not hurrying with respect to the chase had found them in a position where they needed to score 6 runs in the last over with three wickets in hand.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav sneaking a leg-bye as a last-ball finish had powered India to their seventh Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.