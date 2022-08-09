Asia Cup 2022 Venue schedule: Is Asia Cup T20 or ODI?

Asia Cup 2022 Venue list: The upcoming edition of Asia Cup will be played across a couple of venues in the UAE.

Asia Cup 2022 will kick-start in less than three weeks from now. Set to be played after four years due to several delays and change in venues, cricketing fans around the world are eagerly excited for a rare continental tournament in modern-day cricket.

In what is going to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup, it will be only for the second time when it will be played as a 20-over tournament. An ODI tournament for its first 12 seasons between 1984-2014, Asia Cup was played as a T20I tournament for the first time in 2016.

With an ICC World Twenty20 to be played days after the Asia Cup, it made great sense in teams taking part in a T20I tournament played on similar pitches.

While the tournament returned to its usual ODI format in 2018, it will once again be played as a T20I competition for another ICC T20 World Cup is to be played in the following month although in completely different conditions.

A total of six teams will participate in a 16-day Asia Cup 2022. While India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are sure-starters for the tournament, one out of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong will qualify as the sixth team for the main event. Readers must note that the Qualifying tournament will be played in Oman later this month.

Asia Cup 2022 Venue list

Asia Cup 2022 will become the second multi-team T20I tournament to be played in the UAE in the last year. Unlike the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Asia Cup 2022 will only be played across two venues namely Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While Dubai will be hosting as many as 10 Asia Cup 2022 matches, Sharjah will only be hosting three matches. Click here to go through the full Asia Cup 2022 schedule.