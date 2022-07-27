Latest news about KL Rahul: What happened to KL Rahul? Who is KL Rahul replacement for West Indies tour?

Latest news about KL Rahul: Indian opener was selected for the tour, but he tested Covid positive, and he is still under isolation.

After resting the majority of their star names for the ODIs against West Indies, the Indian team will welcome many of their star players for the upcoming 5-match T20I series.

Captain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etc. have reached the Caribbean to participate in the T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav is also set to make his return after an injury, but it is looking like KL Rahul will have to wait a little more for his return.

KL Rahul is set to miss the upcoming 5-match T20I series against West Indies as per Times of India. He tested Covid positive, and he is still under isolation. It is being said that he will require another couple of weeks in order to get completely fit for playing at the highest level.

Rahul was aiming to make a comeback in this series, and he was training rigorously at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the same. He was appointed as the captain of the side for the South Africa home T20Is, but he missed the series due to a groin injury.

The same injury forced him to miss the full UK tour, and he then went to Germany to receive his treatment. Rahul updated that the treatment was successful, and he then came to Bengaluru to start his preparation. Ahead of the South Africa series, Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants to reach the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Who is KL Rahul replacement for West Indies tour?

With the series starting in just a couple of days’ time, BCCI is unlikely to send any replacement for Rahul for the West Indies T20Is. Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan are expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings.

“Rahul needs rest for another fortnight to recover completely from Covid. However, it is unlikely that a replacement for him will be sent to the West Indies. Either Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan can open with Rohit. There’s no point in sending someone now,” a source in the BCCI said as per quoted by TOI.

The first T20I will be played on 29 July 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.