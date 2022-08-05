Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records: Florida will be hosting international cricket after more than seven months.

The last leg of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies, in the form of a couple of T20Is, will be played in Florida on this weekend. The fourth and fifth T20Is between India and West Indies will not only decide the result of this series but also provide clarity with respect to India’s subsequent squads for Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Hosting an international match after more than seven months, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will witness the third bilateral T20I series between West Indies and India.

Out of the 12 T20Is played at this venue, West Indies have played eight winning three and losing four in the last decade. India, on the other hand, have won two and lost one out of their four Lauderhill T20Is.

Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records

Highest run-scorers in Lauderhill T20Is are Johnson Charles (182), Rohit Sharma (163), Kieron Pollard (155), Lorcan Tucker (141) and Chris Gayle (138). A list of top run-getters among active cricketers at this venue is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Johnson Charles (WI) 4 182 79 45.5 152.94 0 1 Rohit Sharma (IND) 4 163 67 54.33 145.53 0 2 Lorcan Tucker (IRE) 2 141 84 141 134.28 0 2 Chris Gayle (WI) 2 138 85* 138 151.64 0 2 Rovman Powell (WI) 4 124 54 31 133.33 0 1

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium are Sunil Narine (9), Keemo Paul (7), Mustafizur Rahman (6), Saurabh Netravalkar (5) and Dwayne Bravo (5). A list of highest wicket-takers among active cricketers at this venue is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Sunil Narine (WI) 6 9 15.33 7.26 12.6 Keemo Paul (WI) 4 7 19.14 9.34 12.2 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 2 6 13.5 11.3 7.1 Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) 2 5 11.8 7.53 9.4 Sheldon Cottrell (WI) 2 4 11.25 5.62 12

Best bowlers at this venue among Indian cricketers taking part in this series are Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4), Ravindra Jadeja (3) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2).

Highest innings total at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 245/6 20 West Indies India 2016 244/4 20 India West Indies 2016 209/2 20 West Indies New Zealand 2012 188/6 20 USA Ireland 2021 184/5 20 Bangladesh West Indies 2018

While the aforementioned second-highest innings total in Lauderhill T20Is is the highest in the second innings here, the highest successful run-chase is much lesser.

Readers must note that teams batting second have won only twice in 11 completed T20Is in Florida. As far as the highest run-chase is concerned, India had chased 96 runs against West Indies three years ago.