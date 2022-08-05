Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records: Florida will be hosting international cricket after more than seven months.
The last leg of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies, in the form of a couple of T20Is, will be played in Florida on this weekend. The fourth and fifth T20Is between India and West Indies will not only decide the result of this series but also provide clarity with respect to India’s subsequent squads for Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Hosting an international match after more than seven months, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will witness the third bilateral T20I series between West Indies and India.
Out of the 12 T20Is played at this venue, West Indies have played eight winning three and losing four in the last decade. India, on the other hand, have won two and lost one out of their four Lauderhill T20Is.
Lauderhill Cricket Stadium records
Highest run-scorers in Lauderhill T20Is are Johnson Charles (182), Rohit Sharma (163), Kieron Pollard (155), Lorcan Tucker (141) and Chris Gayle (138). A list of top run-getters among active cricketers at this venue is provided below:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|100
|50
|Johnson Charles (WI)
|4
|182
|79
|45.5
|152.94
|0
|1
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|4
|163
|67
|54.33
|145.53
|0
|2
|Lorcan Tucker (IRE)
|2
|141
|84
|141
|134.28
|0
|2
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|2
|138
|85*
|138
|151.64
|0
|2
|Rovman Powell (WI)
|4
|124
|54
|31
|133.33
|0
|1
Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium are Sunil Narine (9), Keemo Paul (7), Mustafizur Rahman (6), Saurabh Netravalkar (5) and Dwayne Bravo (5). A list of highest wicket-takers among active cricketers at this venue is provided below:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|Sunil Narine (WI)
|6
|9
|15.33
|7.26
|12.6
|Keemo Paul (WI)
|4
|7
|19.14
|9.34
|12.2
|Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
|2
|6
|13.5
|11.3
|7.1
|Saurabh Netravalkar (USA)
|2
|5
|11.8
|7.53
|9.4
|Sheldon Cottrell (WI)
|2
|4
|11.25
|5.62
|12
Best bowlers at this venue among Indian cricketers taking part in this series are Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4), Ravindra Jadeja (3) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2).
Highest innings total at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
|Score
|Overs
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|245/6
|20
|West Indies
|India
|2016
|244/4
|20
|India
|West Indies
|2016
|209/2
|20
|West Indies
|New Zealand
|2012
|188/6
|20
|USA
|Ireland
|2021
|184/5
|20
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|2018
While the aforementioned second-highest innings total in Lauderhill T20Is is the highest in the second innings here, the highest successful run-chase is much lesser.
Readers must note that teams batting second have won only twice in 11 completed T20Is in Florida. As far as the highest run-chase is concerned, India had chased 96 runs against West Indies three years ago.