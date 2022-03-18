“Learn, Practice”: Shivam Dube takes lessons from MS Dhoni ahead of debut season for CSK in IPL 2022

Shivam Dube takes lessons from MS Dhoni: The Indian all-rounder will be playing for his third Indian Premier League franchise this season.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube is currently in Surat training for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Dube, 28, was bought for INR 4 crore by Chennai Super Kings during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month.

In what will be Dube’s third IPL franchise, he will make his debut for CSK on the back of representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019-20) and Rajasthan Royals (2021).

Having played the last of his 14 white-ball matches for India during the tour of New Zealand a couple of years ago, Dube needs a stellar IPL season to be in contention for a national comeback.

Shivam Dube takes lessons from MS Dhoni ahead of CSK debut in IPL 2022

Dube took to social media platform Twitter to upload a photo with former India and current Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “Learn, Practice,” read the caption of Dube’s post.

Even during his RCB days, Dube was once spotted learning the tricks of the trade from Dhoni. Readers must note that it will be for the first time that Dube will be playing under Dhoni as he had made his international debut when Dhoni was no longer playing for India.

A sure-starter in Chennai’s IPL 2022 Playing XI, Dube wouldn’t have got a better franchise than CSK to hone his skills. With Dhoni known for providing extended runs to his players, Dube should be rest assured about being a constant part of their Playing XI, at least for the first half of IPL 2022.

In 22 IPL innings, Dube has scored 399 runs at an average and strike rate of 22.17 and 120.54 respectively including a solitary half-century. In 11 innings, Dube’s four IPL wickets have come at an average of 32.50, an economy rate of 8.30 and a strike rate of 23.50.