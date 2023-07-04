“Leeds Will Be Lively”: Michael Vaughan Can’t Wait For Dramatically Unmatched 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan can’t wait for a dramatically unmatched 3rd Ashes 2023 Test match beginning July 6 onwards. With the two matches separated by just three days unlike the first and second Tests, Vaughan’s wait has been cut short by a significant margin.

Furthermore, these three days will pass at a rapid pace taking into consideration the chatter regarding England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow‘s dismissal on the day before yesterday. With players from either sides not wanting to put curbs around both accusations and combative comments, the topic has it in it to hijack the build-up of the next match at Headingley.

With the match scheduled to start on the day after tomorrow, there is not a lot of time left. That said, talks senselessly continue to be of something which has happened (for the good) and cannot be changed now.

Michael Vaughan Can’t Wait For Dramatically Unmatched 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Vaughan took to his social media platform Twitter handle to express a thrilling sensation before the start of an Ashes Test. With it’s build-up comprising all that has been mentioned above, Vaughan reckons that nothing produces the show business in cricket like the Ashes.

An interesting highlight of Vaughan’s tweet was him pointing out how English fans are upset over a dismissal than the fact that their team is trailing by 0-2 in a five-match series. Readers must note that a third consecutive English loss will allow the Aussies to win their first Test series in England since 2001.

Bearing in mind the series of events in the last Leeds Test between these two teams, the 48-year old seems to be finding it difficult to keep his excitement in check.

Michael Vaughan Had Denied Ashes To Be Biggest Rivalry In Cricket Last Year

Readers must note that Vaughan appears to have changed his mind slightly with respect to his position on the importance of an Ashes series in modern-day cricket.

It was right at the start of 2022 that Vaughan had publicly termed the India-Pakistan rivalry to be bigger than the Ashes. Vaughan changing his stance amid a Test series between England and Australia is not astonishing by any means considering how tightly-contested the first two contests have been.

Having done the same first in September last year, Bazball‘s success had motivated Vaughan to predict England as the winners of this series. Although his prognosis regarding a blockbuster series is in the middle of proving to be the gospel truth, it will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes‘ men help his case with reference to regaining the urn or not.

For that to happen, the hosts will have to win the remaining three matches starting with the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test on Thursday. Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony at Lord’s, a confident Stokes had told told Sky Sports Cricket how his team knows how to win matches in a row.

“We’re 2-0 down but we’ve won 3-0 against New Zealand [at home] and 3-0 against Pakistan [away]. So, we know we can do it.”