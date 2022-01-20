Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch India Maharaja vs Asian Lion LLC 2022 match?

Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of LLC 2022.

An intriguing three-team T20 tournament comprising of multiple legends of the game is upon us with the first match scheduled to be played between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground tonight. Other than these two teams, the third team in the competition is World Giants.

In what is more like a two-round triangular series with all matches to be played at the same venue, the 10-day tournament will unequivocally make fans around the world nostalgic primarily due to the names involved.

Readers must note that some former Indian cricketers namely Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S. Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony and Munaf Patel had been part of India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021 as well.

Reliving the old memories with the best in the game! Good to see them and playing again with them. @llct20 pic.twitter.com/LFjGM2w2IK — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 20, 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Sony Sports Network will be televising the imminent Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. The seven-match tournament will be televised on both Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India. With the official broadcaster confirming two channels, there are high chances of all LLC 2022 matches being available in English and Hindi commentary in India.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

“It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business for SPN said in an official statement.

While Sony has its presence in the whole of sub-continent, it remains unclear if the same network will televise LLC 2022 matches in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries or not.

Date – 20/01/2022 (Thursday) – 29/01/2020 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 (India).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).