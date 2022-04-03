Liam Livingstone longest six IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone smacks Mukesh Choudhary for monster 108-metre six at Brabourne Stadium

Liam Livingstone longest six IPL 2022: The English batter has finally appeared to find his mojo in the Indian Premier League.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone has started to prove his worth on the back of hitting gargantuan sixes.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the second over, Livingstone didn’t appear to be thinking much about the fall of two wickets before taking risk with the bat in hand.

Three dot deliveries against Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary were perhaps too much for Livingstone to handle as he pulled the fourth delivery for a six in the third over.

Livingstone, who also hit a four in the same over, hit as many as three fours and two sixes to smash Choudhary to all parts of the ground tonight. The first six, in particular, was a monster 108-metre six which ended up becoming a source of amazement for one and all as the right-handed batter collected a total of 26 runs from the over.

Known for smashing sixes at will, Livingstone has already hit some towering sixes in international cricket against Kagiso Rabada and Haris Rauf.

With opening Shikhar Dhawan seeming to agree to play second fiddle to Livingstone, the 28-year old player has provided enough early signs of what could be a mammoth knock on a Sunday night. Readers must note that a drop catch by Ambati Rayudu off Ravindra Jadeja has already given a massive reprieve to Livingstone.

