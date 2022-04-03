Longest six in IPL 2022: Highest six distance in 2022 IPL full list

Longest six in IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ flamboyant batter Liam Livingstone smashed a monster of a six versus CSK in IPL 2022.

During the 11th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, PBKS got off to horror start losing their skipper Mayank Agarwal (4 off 2) and in-form Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9 off 5) – courtesy a splendid run-out from MS Dhoni, within the first two Overs of the match.

However, with plenty of game-changing batters in their ranks, PBKS were in no mood to drop their guard on a batting paradise at the Brabourne.

Coming in to bat at no.4 in the batting order, Liam Livingstone went after CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary right away, smashing him for a Four and a Six during the 3rd Over to make his intentions very clear.

With Choudhary returning back in the 5th Over again, Livingstone was all over the 25-year-old like a rash, clubbing him for as many as 26 runs in the Over to destroy his bowling figures.

The particular highlight of the Over, however, was the one monstrous Six the English batter hit on the very first delivery, which went sailing high into the night sky covering a distance of 108 metres.

Longest six in IPL 2022

The aforementioned maximum off Livingstone’s bat was the longest in the ongoing season of the IPL. Incidentally, Livingstone, with his 105m six versus KKR, held the previous record for covering the maximum distance in the season so far as well.

Highest six distance in 2022 IPL full list

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) – 108 metres

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) – 105 metres

Jos Buttler (RR) – 101 metres

Jos Buttler (RR) – 98 metres

Ishan Kishan (MI) – 98 metres.