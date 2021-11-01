“Look at that India team that won at the Gabba”: Joe Root reminds India’s historic win at the Gabba to Australia ahead of the Ashes 2021

Joe Root has reminded the historic win of team India at the Gabba earlier this year to Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2021.

The Ashes is considered one of the most prestigious trophies in the cricketing world. Australia and England are traditional rivals, and there is always some heat involved whenever both parties get involved. The Ashes 2021 will be played in Australia from 8th December 2021, with Brisbane to host the first test.

Before departing to Australia with the test specialists in November, Joe Root has given an interview to Guardian Sports.

This season’s Ashes has already been in the news because of strict covid-19 restrictions in Australia. At one point, England almost canceled the tour because of their player’s demands. However, the compromise has been made, and the series will go ahead.

Joe Root believes “The Gabba” is no more a fortress

The Ashes 2021 is set to get underway in Brisbane, where Aussies have a stellar record. However, India defeated them here last time, and they have not played a single test since then. India chased a record target of 328 runs in that game and players like Kohli, Bumrah, Ashwin, and Shami were not available for that game.



Joe Root has also given a reminder to Australia about that game. “Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear,” Root said.

“It will give every player in our squad a huge amount of confidence and just plant a little bit of doubt in Australia’s mind.”

“Having to go back there and play again for the first time against us, what with it being such a stronghold for them for such a long period of time. We now know that it’s not.”

Joe Root’s record in Australia

Root has been terrific this season with six centuries already under his belt, but he has still not ever scored a century in Australia. He has been a part of the 2013-14 & 2017-18 Ashes away tour. However, Root is hopeful of improving his record this time around.

“The two previous tours I think if anything I probably got a bit too desperate,” he said.

“That extra bit of experience off the back of a fruitful year for me personally puts me in a better place.”

Overall, Root has scored 570 runs in Australia at 38.00, with the help of six half-centuries.