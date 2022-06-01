Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast for 1st ENG vs NZ Test match at Lord’s in London?

Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 1: The venue would also celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s seven decades on the throne during the Test match.

The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground is all geared up to deck up in a sea of Blue, White, and Red, during the first Test between England and New Zealand, as Britain would celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II to honour her on becoming the world’s third-longest serving monarch in recorded history.

The grand event would also mark the beginning of a new era for the England men’s Cricket team who would take the field under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum – their new captain and head coach respectively.

The Ben Stokes-led side have even named their playing 11 for the Test, which has confirmed a return back of their fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, with the Durham pacer Matthew Potts set to make his debut to complete the pace bowling trio.

New Zealand, meanwhile might begin without the services of their frontline pacer Trent Boult and Southpaw batter Henry Nicholls, with an out of form Kane Williamson in all readiness to collect some vital World Test Championship (2021-23) points for his side.

Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 1

The weather forecast in the coming week at the city of London does not look promising, but a breather of sorts for the fans is that the rain Gods are likely to show some mercy on the first two days of the first Test match.

As per Accuweather, with a maximum temperature of 20 degree Celcius, the Thursday morning (Day 1) at the venue is likely to experience some fog initially, but will become pleasant with the sun shining nice and bright for the rest of the day.

With the second day of the Test likely to remain unaffected by the weather as well, the forecast for the rest of the three days (from Saturday morning through Monday evening) is likely to interrupt the match proceedings with the chances of rain increasing to more than 80%.