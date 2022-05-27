Lowest score defended by RCB: Successfully defended RCB lowest score in IPL history

Lowest score defended by RCB: It is all upon the RCB pacers as they take the field to defend 157 posted by their batters in ‘Qualifier 2’.

During the ‘Qualifier 2’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted a rather modest total of 157/8 in their 20 Overs, after being invited to bat first by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson.

The RCB were dealt with a blow early on as their former skipper Virat Kohli (7 off 8) headed back to the dug-out, after yet another single-digit score, during the second Over of the match.

However, it was Rajat Patidar who stepped up on second consecutive knock-out match this season, smashing a fine half-century – only his second in IPL history.

Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis (25 off 27), Patidar stitched together a 70-run partnership off 53 deliveries for the second wicket, in what was the only period worth cheering for the RCB fans.

With Patidar getting dismissed during the 16th Over, and with the rest of the batting line-up managing mere 25 runs off the final four Overs, all they could manage was huff and puff towards the score of 157/8 in their 20 Overs.

Lowest score defended by RCB

The lowest score defended by RCB in IPL history, came way back in the 2013 edition during the rain-affected 8-Over-a-side match, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Having posted 106/2 in their eight Overs, the RCB bowlers managed to restrict CSK to mere 82 for the loss of six wickets, thereby going on to win the match by 24 runs.

Virat Kohli, for his knock of 56* off 29 deliveries, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.

As far as a full 20-Over contest is concerned, the lowest RCB had defended was the score of 126/8 during the inaugural edition in 2008, under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

Yet again against the CSK, the RCB bowlers managed to restrict them to 112/8 in their 20 Overs, thereby winning the match by 14 runs.