Lowest run defended in IPL: List of lowest scores defended in IPL history

Lowest run defended in IPL: Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy is in line to witness a low-scoring thriller tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders new-ball bowlers Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee running through Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top-order has provided early signs of a low-scoring thriller at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy tonight.

As was the case in the tournament opener, Yadav drew first blood as Bangalore batter Anuj Rawat (0) edged a short delivery to wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson.

Rawat’s opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis (5) was the next batter to be dismissed as Southee created instant impact after getting a match. Picked in place of Shivam Mavi tonight, the experienced New Zealander justified the team management’s decision of giving him a chance with the new ball.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli (12) was the second batter to edge a Yadav delivery to Jackson as the bowler picked his second wicket off just the seventh delivery he bowled in the match.

Chasing a 129-run target, Royal Challengers were reduced to 17/3 in the third over to find themselves in deep trouble. Overseas pair of David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford have since provided some stability to their innings but pressure still remains in what could end up as cliffhanger of a finish on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was du Plessis who had invited Knight Riders in to bat first as his bowlers bundled out the opposition for 128 in 18.5 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-20-4, Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of their bowlers. In what was an all-round bowling performance, Indian fast bowling pair of Akash Deep and Harshal Patel picked three and two wickets respectively. While Deep troubled batters in the powerplay, Patel became only the second bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an IPL match.

