Cricket

Lowest total in PSL history: Full list of lowest innings total in Pakistan Super League

Lowest total in PSL history: Full list of lowest innings total in Pakistan Super League
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Screaming Eagle": Kevin Pietersen posts video of acrobatic fielding effort in Legends League Cricket
Next Article
NA VCT Group Stage: Here are the first two teams to qualify for the North American Challengers 1 Group Stage
Cricket Latest News
Lowest total in PSL history: Full list of lowest innings total in Pakistan Super League
Lowest total in PSL history: Full list of lowest innings total in Pakistan Super League

Lowest total in PSL: Karachi Kings had almost registered one of the lowest-ever totals in…