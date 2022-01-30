Lowest total in PSL history: Full list of lowest innings total in Pakistan Super League

Lowest total in PSL: Karachi Kings had almost registered one of the lowest-ever totals in the Pakistan Super League last night.

The first four matches of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League have been a story of extremes. While two matches have been low-scoring, the other two have been high-scoring including Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans chasing 192 and 207 respectively.

The remaining two matches haven’t managed to bring out the same level of excitement primarily due to Karachi Kings scoring 124/5 and 113/10 against Sultans and Quetta Gladiators respectively.

Asked to bat first on both the occasions, the Babar Azam-led team has managed to score a combined total of 237/15 in 37.3 overs this season. Having failed to provide something competitive to their bowlers, Kings are yet to find form in PSL 7.

Scheduled to contest against Lahore Qalandars tonight, Karachi would be eager to turn the tables quickly for another loss would start to make things really difficult for them. The fact that KK haven’t been at their best at their home ground has it in it to let down their fans.

Kings, who didn’t manage to pace their innings effectively in the season opener, lost wickets at regular intervals in their second match to the extent that they looked set to register one of the lowest-ever totals in PSL history. The same would’ve happened had all-rounder Imad Wasim not scored 26 (22) at the National Stadium last night.

Lowest total in PSL history