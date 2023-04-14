Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will lock horns against each other for the second time in the history of the Indian Premier League tomorrow. Having faced each other once in Pune last year, the two teams will be playing the second of a double-header match in Lucknow on a Saturday night.

Taking into consideration the above mentioned number of matches that they’ve played against each other in the past, there aren’t many head-to-head records with respect to these two teams.

Having said that, it is worth a mention that LSG had defeated PBKS by 20 runs back in the day. Another of those matches where their batting never turned up even in a below par run-chase, Punjab had failed to chase down a 154-run target on the back of losing wickets on a regular basis.

Currently injured, Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan had picked three wickets to be followed by the likes of Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera who dismissed a couple of batters each. Super Giants’ top-order batters namely Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda were their only two specialist batters to be among the runs in that match.

LSG vs PBKS Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by LSG: 1

Matches won by PBKS: 0

Matches played in April: 1 (LSG 1, PBKS 0)

Matches played on Saturday: 0 (LSG 0, PBKS 0)

Matches played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium: 0 (LSG 0, PBKS 0)

LSG average score against PBKS: 153

PBKS average score against LSG: 133

Most runs for LSG: 46 (Quinton de Kock)

Most runs for PBKS: 21 (Rishi Dhawan)

Most wickets for LSG: 2 (Krunal Pandya)

Most wickets for PBKS: 4 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for LSG: 2 (KL Rahul & Ayush Badoni)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Jitesh Sharma & Rahul Chahar)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).