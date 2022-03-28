Lucknow Super Giants owner name: Owner of Lucknow Super Giants 2022

Lucknow Super Giants owner name: The Lucknow Super Giants are playing their maiden IPL match against another new franchise in Gujarat Titans.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) – the two new franchises in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are locking horns against each other to kick-start their maiden season in the cash-rich league at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Having won the Toss, GT, along expected lines, invited LSG to bat first and made early inroads into the match with Mohammad Shami removing both their openers in skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock in his first couple of Overs itself.

Having found themselves wanting at 32/4 in the Powerplay itself, it seemed curtains for the LSG, until Deepak Hooda (55 off 41) joined hands with a certain 22-year-old all-rounder Ayush Badoni (54 off 41) to stitch a wonderful 87-run partnership off 68 deliveries to propel their team’s total to 158/6 in their 20 Overs.

Lucknow Super Giants owner name

Sanjiv Goenka, the chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is the owner of the Lucknow-based franchise bearing the name Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing season of the IPL.

A conglomerate based in Kolkata, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is no new name in the IPL or in the world of sports, having previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG), which played during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the marquee league.

Apart from Cricket, Goenka’s conglomerate has also richly invested in sports like Football and Table Tennis.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) – the top-tier league in Indian Football system, Goenka has a majority stake in the renowned Kolkata-based football club ATK Mohun Bagan.

In the Ultimate Table Tennis league – India’s top league for Table Tennis, the RPSG group also owns the RPSG Mavericks Kolkata franchise, with top TT stars in Manika Batra and Sharat Kamal as part of the team.

The RPSG’s prime businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure and education.