Lucknow IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Andy Flower be the head coach of Lucknow team in IPL 2022?

Lucknow IPL team coaching staff 2022: Former Zimbabwean captain Andy Flower likely to be roped in as Lucknow team coach in IPL 2022.

With the current eight franchises having announced their list of retained players before the mega auctions, the focus now shifts on the two new franchises- Lucknow and Ahmedabad who will be drafting a maximum of three players (two Indian and one Overseas) into their respective sides latest by December 25.

While the negotiations with the players omitted by the eight teams are expected to be on, the new owners and their management have also started making their team of support staff with the Head Coach at the helm.

As per reports that surfaced in the beginning of December, as many as four names were being deliberated upon as frontrunners for the post of head coach of the Lucknow-based franchise.

With Australia’s Trevor Bayliss having resigned as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach and Andy Flower bidding adieu as Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach a day after the eight IPL teams announced their set of retained players, these two names were the most talked about as the ones being approached by the franchise decision makers.

Also, as per ‘Cricbuzz, South Africa’s Gary Kirsten- former Indian men’s team coach, along with former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori were also in talks with the franchise as the shortlisted names for the post.

Lucknow IPL team coaching staff 2022: Will Andy Flower get the conformation nod as head coach?

With KL Rahul, along with two others having already been finalized by the franchise as their three selected players in the squad as per the latest report, Andy Flower is all but announced as the new head coach of the to-be debutant team.

Flower was the assistant coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the past two seasons under Anil Kumble. He has worked closely alongside Rahul for the franchise, and the two are known to share a good rapport with each other.

With KL Rahul set to be appointed as the skipper of the new team, Andy Flower is hence the choice to go forward with for the coach.

It is worth mentioning, that the 53-year-old had coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010.

He was also named UK High Performance Coach of the Year 2011, in recognition of his role in helping England to a first series win in Australia for 23 years and becoming the No. 1 Test side in the world.