“Ludicrous reverse sweep”: Joe Root reverse sweeps Neil Wagner for six over third man at Headingley

Joe Root reverse sweeps Neil Wagner: The former English captain became a source of amazement at Headingley with an innovative shot.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Leeds, former England captain Joe Root was brave enough to reverse sweep New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner under surprising circumstances.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 22nd over when Root got into position just at the right time to play a rare risk-involving shot to hit Wagner for a six over third man.

Root, who became an instant source of amazement for playing such an innovative shot, soon exchanged smiles with the bowler who perhaps expressed surprise at being hit in such a manner by a quintessential Test match batter.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time Root has played such a shot in this series. It was during the fourth day of the second Test in Nottingham that Root had reverse-scooped Tim Southee for a six to astonish former captain Sir Alastair Cook.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 12th over, Root has put together a 70-run third-wicket partnership alongside batter Ollie Pope. While Pope has completed a personal half-century, Root appears set to reach one in a 296-run chase.

In spite of losing opening batters Alex Lees (9) and Zac Crawley (25), Pope and Root’s positive display of batting has ensured that England finish Day 4 with a significant advantage in their hand.

Twitter reactions on Joe Root reverse sweep off Neil Wagner:

That is madness/ greatness right there!!! What a shot from Root 🤣🙈 just to have the courage let alone skill to play that shot is unreal!! #ENGvNZ #Root 🔥😱 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) June 26, 2022

Joe Root you CANNOT do that! 😱 🤩 #ENGvsNZ — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) June 26, 2022

Joe Root casually reverse-scooping in a chase of 296 — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 26, 2022

Joe Root. Behave. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 26, 2022

