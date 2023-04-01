M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Pitch Report for Today’s Match Between RCB and MI

Two of the most popular IPL franchises in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other in their respective opening match of the ongoing 16th season of the cash-rich league, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

With their loyal fan base intact and popularity scaling new heights with each passing day, RCB will yet again give it their all to get hold of their maiden IPL title. They can take some motivation of sorts from the fact that they have made it to the playoffs stage during each of their previous three seasons.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would be as desperate as the RCB to come good, having finished at the bottom of the points table last season with mere four wins under their belt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma would have to lead from the front, having endured the poorest run with the bat during the last season.

He will be bolstered by the addition of the likes of Cameron Green and Jofra Archer in the squad, while already having one of the strongest batting line-up on paper amongst all the teams.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Pitch Report

The relatively shorter boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, does very little to compensate the bowlers with some assistance from its pitch.

The track at this venue has, over the years, been a batting paradise. During the six IPL matches played at this venue in 2019, the average score posted by the teams was 182.6 runs.

The pacers will get to seam the deliveries with the new ball on the fresh pitch tomorrow, while the spinners would have to play with their change in lengths and pace of the deliveries.

Expect a high-scoring contest tomorrow with both the teams boasting of a strong batting line-up.

Notable absentees for RCB and MI tomorrow

RCB will be without the services of their allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga tomorrow, who is currently involved in the T20I series against New Zealand. They will also miss the Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood (injury) and Rajit Patidar (injury).

With Jasprit Bumrah out of the entire season, MI will also be without Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson, who has also suffered a hamstring injury.