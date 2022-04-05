KKR vs MI Head to Head in IPL history: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians records and stats IPL 2022

KKR vs MI Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 14.

The 14th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Pune tomorrow.

Third IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, it will be the third match of the season for Mumbai as well. Having lost both their matches thus far, Rohit Sharma and his men will take the field with an eye on their first two IPL 2022 points.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are at the second position on the points table on the back of winning two and losing one out of their three IPL 2022 matches.

A shot in the arm for Knight Riders is the fact that they have won each one of their six IPL matches at this venue. Similarly, Indians also have a commendable IPL record in Pune winning four and losing just one out of their five matches over the years.

KKR vs MI Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by KKR: 7

Matches won by MI: 22

Matches played in April: 12 (KKR 4, MI 8)

Matches played in India: 23 (KKR 5, MI 18)

Matches played at MCA Stadium: 0 (KKR 0, MI 0)

KKR average score against MI: 148

MI average score against KKR: 158

Most runs for KKR: 183 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for MI: 899 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for KKR: 23 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most catches for KKR: 6 (Andre Russell)

Most catches for MI: 12 (Kieron Pollard)

The last KKR vs MI contest had been played in Abu Dhabi over six months ago. Chasing a mediocre 156-run target, KKR had won the match with 29 balls to go on the back of a match-winning 88-run second-wicket partnership between Venkatesh Iyer (53) and Rahul Tripathi (74*).

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).