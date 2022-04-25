Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report RCB vs RR: Bangalore vs Rajasthan Pune pitch report 2022 IPL match

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report RCB vs RR: The two Royal sides of Indian Premier League 2022 will lock horns in Pune.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the 39th league game of Indian Premier League 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB have won five of their eight games in the tournament, whereas Rajasthan Royals have won five of their seven games.

RCB bundled out for just 68 runs in the last game, where the left-arm pacers of Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their back. Rajasthan Royals also have two left-arm pacers in Trent Boult and Obed McCoy. The lower-order batting and bowling of the RCB have been great this season.

Rajasthan Royals have been terrific in the tournament, where Jos Buttler holds the orange cap and Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap. The Royals would want to continue their form.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report RCB vs RR

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has been a paradise for the batters this season. There has been an even bounce on the track, and the boundaries are also quite small on this ground. Pat Cummins scored the joint-fastest IPL half-century in 14 balls on the very same ground.

A total of six league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 177 runs. Out of six, the defending teams have won three games, whereas the chasing teams have also won thrice.

The last game at this venue was played between Gujarat and Chennai, where David Miller played an incredible knock of 94 runs in just 51 balls to lead his side Gujarat Titans to a brilliant win. This pitch has provided some assistance to the spinners.

A black soil surface will be used for this game, which offers assistance to the batters, and the spinners get some grip from the pitch. The dew factor won’t play that much impact on this ground as compared to the venues in Mumbai. So, if a team can bat first and score a respectable score, defending it won’t be an issue.