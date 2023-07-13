Major League Cricket UK TV: What Channel Is MLC 2023 On?

With the popularity of T20 cricket as high as ever, USA Cricket has managed to assemble quite a many stars of the game in its country who will take part in the inaugural season of the Major Cricket League 2023. The six-team tournament will begin with the opening match between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the city of Dallas (Texas) in just over six hours from now.

A total of 19 matches will take place during the inaugural season across two venues. While Texas will host the first eight matches of the league stage and the four playoffs fixtures, the Church Street Park in the town of Morrisville will host the rest of the seven league stage matches. The grand finale will take place on July 30 (Sunday).

Each team will play the other five one time each during the league stage, with the top-four teams to then advance through to the playoffs which will be played in the IPL format featuring the Qualifier, Eliminator, Challenger, and the Final.

Apart from the aforementioned two teams, the other four teams in the tournament are MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Washington Freedom, and Seattle Orcas.

Major League Cricket UK TV Channel

The inaugural edition of Major Cricket League will be telecast live and exclusive on BT Sport– which changes its name to TNT Sports on July 17 (Monday). BT Sport is available as a standalone TV package or as an add-on for TV plans from Sky and Virgin Media. One can watch BT Sport on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Smart TVS, Roku and games consoles.

The first match of the season and the rest of the night games in Texas will commence from 01:30 am onwards, while the day matches will take place from 09:30 pm onwards.

On the other hand, the night games in Morrisville will commence from 10:30 pm onwards, while the lone day match will take place from 06:30 pm onwards.

How To Watch MLC 2023 In USA?

The inaugural edition of Major Cricket League will be telecast live and exclusive on Willow TV – North America’s premier cricket channel in the United States and Canada. As per the MLC website, the broadcasters will provide their services with the help of a 30-camera set-up at both the match venues. Willow costs just $9.99 a month (or $60 for the year) and is available to watch via its mobile apps, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Android TV or via Xbox One.

The opening match of MLC 2023 will take place today from 07:30 pm CT and 8:30 pm ET onwards.