RCB vs CSK memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on RCB scoring 66/6 in last 10 overs vs CSK in Sharjah

RCB vs CSK memes: Royal Challengers Bangalore just couldn’t capitalize on their fantastic start on a smaller ground.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored just 66 runs in the last 10 overs to hit their chances of putting the opposition under pressure from the word go in the second innings.

Been asked to bat first by Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Royal Challengers opening batsmen Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Paddikal (70) put together a 111-run opening stand.

Coming on the back of getting bundled out for 92 in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli and Paddikal laid an apt foundation for the others to follow but the slow nature of surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium didn’t allow new batsmen to hit the big shots.

As a result, RCB ended up losing six wickets in their seven overs which prevented them from posting a match-winning total. Bangalore’s ploy of playing three overseas batsmen in the middle-order also didn’t work out as neither of AB de Villiers (12), Glenn Maxwell (11) or Tim David (1) got going tonight.

With bowling figures of 4-0-24-3, veteran Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the pick of their bowlers dismissing the likes of Kohli, Maxwell and Harshal Patel (3). Apart from Bravo, Chennai pacers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar also picked two and one wicket respectively to restrict Royal Challengers to 156/6 in 20 overs.

RCB vs CSK memes

Lord Shardul, he takes these battles for fun. If De Villiers is out of this world, Lord owns the universe. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 24, 2021

Lord Shardul, please spit on the ground in the break and make dew happen. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 24, 2021

#CSKvsRCB Lord Shardul bowling last 2 balls of his last over be like pic.twitter.com/rfsx1YOgCZ — Troll Cricket 🏏 (@troll__Cricket_) September 24, 2021

1. How RCB started

2. How they finished pic.twitter.com/kXF6wW6a4K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 24, 2021

Waiting for the day when all RCB players are in form pic.twitter.com/decWGfvj1q — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) September 24, 2021

#CSKvsRCB

RCB batting RCB batting

1-10 Over 11-20 Over pic.twitter.com/yPLZwGWpGJ — A K i B (@akibaliii) September 24, 2021

