Man of the Match today IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR: Who was awarded the Man of the Match award in Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match today: The fast bowler from Rajasthan Royals took home the match over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals have commenced their second leg of this season with an inspiring match-winning performance.

In what is their fourth victory of the season, Royals are now at the fifth position on the points table with six matches to go. Kings, on the other hand, have shifted to the seventh position and can afford only one more loss in the remaining matches of the league stage.

Chasing a 186-run target, Kings choked for the umpteenth time in the IPL to lose the match a couple of runs despite a potentially match-winning 120-run opening partnership between Lokesh Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67).

Failing to score just four runs in the last over, Punjab let their fans down in a match which they should’ve won at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Man of the Match today PBKS vs RR

It was Rajasthan pacer Kartik Tyagi whose last over earned a couple of points for them. While bowling figures of 4-0-29-2 might not look dangerous on paper, Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) in the last over played a titular role in not letting Punjab score the required number of runs in the last over.

It was due to the same reason that Tyagi was awarded with the Man of the Match award in a match where several batsmen played exceedingly well and an opposition fast bowler picked a five-wicket haul.

“Feeling happy. I was injured during the India leg of IPL 2021, and when I recovered the tournament got cancelled. Very happy to get the chance today.

Wat a game ! Well done Kartik tyagi 👌 https://t.co/JVHpokfYFP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 21, 2021

“I have spoken to seniors for the last few years. Everyone has said that game can change anytime. I knew I have the death-overs skills,” Tyagi told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.