“Smashed for two sixes by Mr Muscle”: Ian Bishop narrates Kennar Lewis 111 metre six off Jaden Carmichael in CPL 2022 season opener

Kennar Lewis 111 metre six: Jamaica Tallwahs opening batter hit the shot of the match at the Warner Park today.

During the first match of the ongoing 10th season of Caribbean Premier League between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Basseterre, Jamaica Tallawahs opening batter Kennar Lewis hit the shot of the match which resulted in a gargantuan 111-metre six.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the ninth over when Lewis gave a demonstration of his brute force. Facing debutant spinner Jaden Carmichael, Lewis thwacked an outside off-stump delivery down the ground. No real feet movement further exhibited benefits of having a strong base.

Having slogged swept Carmichael for a six over square leg on the previous delivery, Lewis provided some respite to his strike rate after having played a maiden in Carmichael’s previous over.

“Hatches on to that one as well. After a maiden over for Jaden Carmichael, he’s been smashed for two sixes by Mr. Muscle,” former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said of Lewis’ consecutive sixes while calling the match at the Warner Park.

Ian Bishop narrates Kennar Lewis 111 metre six off Jaden Carmichael

Lewis, who had received a reprieve early on in his innings, scored 48 (46) at a strike rate of 104.34 in spite of hitting six sixes.

Asked to bat first by Patriots captain Dwayne Bravo, Jamaica put on board a match-winning 183/2 in 20 overs primarily due to Brandon King making the most of a 116-run opening partnership. The 27-year old player rightly won the match award for scoring 89 (57) with the help of eight fours and six sixes.

An ordinary batting performance by the defending champions saw them scoring 136/8 in 20 overs only to lose CPL 2022 opener by 47 runs.