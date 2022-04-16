Marcus Stoinis wife name: Is Marcus Stoinis married? Who is Stephanie Muller Stoinis?

Marcus Stoinis wife name: Marcus Stonis’ partner was seen cheering in the IPL 2022 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants are playing against Mumbai Indians in the league game of IPL 2022. The game is an important one for the Mumbai Indians as they have lost all five of their games in the tournament so far. Lucknow Super Giants also lost their last game against the Rajasthan Royals.

The top-order of the Lucknow Super Giants started with a bang against the Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul smashed 52 runs in just 5.3 overs. Manish Pandey also played a handy knock of 38 runs just 29 balls at the number three slot.

Marcus Stoinis was promoted at the number four slot in this game. He started with a bang and smashed a 104 m six on his very first ball. Murugan Ashwin bowled a googly, and Stoinis hammered it over long-on for a maximum. Marcus Stoinis started this game on the way he left the last game.

The idea of sending Marcus Stoinis at the number eight position was heavily criticized in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. He scored 38 runs in just 17 balls against Rajasthan Royals and took them close to the victory. Stoinis smashed four sixes and two fours, but Lucknow lost the game by three runs.

Marcus Stoinis wife name

When Marcus Stoinis smashed the first ball six, Stoinis’ girlfriend was also seen cheering him. Stephanie Muller is the girlfriend of Marcus Stoinis. Both of them have not officially announced their relationship, but they are always seen together and have posted a lot of pictures together on social media.

However, it is not clear whether both of them are married or not. Marcus Stoinis first shared a picture with Stephanie Muller in 2013 for the very first time.

Lucknow Super Giants signed Marcus Stoinis, along with KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL auction.