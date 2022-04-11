Maximum sixes in IPL: Who has hit most sixes in IPL 2022

Maximum sixes in IPL: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has now smashed a total of 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the Titans have got off to a decent enough start after being invited by Sunrisers’ skipper Kane Williamson to bat first.

Despite losing their in-form opening batter Shubman Gill (7 off 9), courtesy of an excellent catch by Rahul Tripathi, GT, courtesy of some scintillating stroke play from their skipper Hardik Pandya, surpassed the 100-run mark during the 13th Over.

Walking in at no.4 in the batting order post losing Sai Sudharsan (11 off 9) as well in the Powerplay, Pandya clobbered SRH’s express pacer Umran Malik for back-to-back Fours after getting hit on the helmet off a vicious bouncer from the latter.

In the very next Over, he smashed part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram for a huge Six in the deep Mid-wicket fence, to go on and become the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Milestone 🚨 – Hardik Pandya becomes the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in IPL in terms of balls.#TATAIPL #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/oy0opoW5yN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2022

Maximum sixes in IPL

Adding another feather in his cap, Pandya has become the third fastest overall in terms of number of balls to reach the 100 sixes landmark. He now sits behind the Windies superstars Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

With the IPL into its 15th season, without any surprises, it is Chris Gayle who leads the list of hitting the maximum sixes in the tournament’s history with the count of 357.

He is in fact, miles ahead of second placed AB de Villiers with a total of 251 sixes.

As far the ongoing IPL 2022 is concerned, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler leads the list currently with 15 sixes under his belt. He is just ahead of his fellow teammate Shimron Hetmyer, who has hit 14 sixes in 4 innings as well.

Maximum sixes in IPL history (Top 5)

Chris Gayle (2009-2021) – 357

AB de Villiers (2008-2021) – 251

Rohit Sharma (2008-2022) – 231

MS Dhoni (2008-2022) – 222

Kieron Pollard (2010-2022) – 218

Most sixes in IPL 2022 (Top 5 till Match no. 21)

Jos Buttler (RR) – 15

Shimron Hetmyer (RR) – 14

Liam Livingstone (PBKS)- 12

Andre Russell – (KKR) – 12

Sanju Samson – (RR) – 9.