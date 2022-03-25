Do injured players get paid in IPL: Does BCCI have team insurance for IPL teams?

Do injured players get paid in IPL: There are different rules regarding payment procedure for Indian and overseas players in this regard.

The Cricketing fraternity is mere 24 hours away from the commencement of arguably India’s biggest sporting event, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on previous season runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener.

Two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer for CSK and KKR respectively would walk out for the Toss at the Wankhede stadium, with the imminent edition set to played in a different format and with some change in rules as well.

With the ten franchises set to start with a bunch of new faces, courtesy of an action-packed mega auction last month which saw some exciting players receive mind-boggling bids, the important question which pops in the minds of most Cricket fans is regarding how the payment is made to the players by the respective franchises or what percentage of a player’s contracted amount is deducted (if at all) in case they are injured and unavailable for a few matches or even the entire season.

Do injured players get paid in IPL

The most important query is regarding the financial loss suffered by players in case they mark their unavailability due to an injury before or during the season.

To begin with, players (except ones contracted with the BCCI) from a franchise who have been ruled out of an entire season without even playing a single match, do not receive any part of their contracted amount, as he would then be replaced with a new player altogether.

However, the case is different for an Indian player contracted under the BCCI. In their case, the BCCI pays them the entire contracted amount as part of the players insurance policy which came into effect from IPL 2011. No amount is borne by the players’ franchises in this case.

As per the policy, all the centrally contracted players will be compensated if they miss an IPL season due to an injury or accident, regardless of when they picked up the injury before the start of the season.

Does BCCI have team insurance for IPL teams?

The BCCI has the players insurance policy in place which covers their contracted players who are part of the Indian Cricket team. Additionally, the IPL franchises also generally have their separate insurance schemes which covers the players in their squad.

Thus, in case a BCCI contracted player gets injured during the IPL season and is ruled out thereafter, half of his contracted amount is paid by the BCCI and the other half by the franchise concerned.

Payment of non-contracted players missing the IPL due to injury

In case an overseas player or an Indian player not centrally contracted with the BCCI, picks up an injury during an IPL season, he will be paid on a proportional allocation (or pro rata) basis – on the number of matches he was available during the season.