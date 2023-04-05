Sam Curran Partner Name: Is IPL’s Most Expensive Player Married?

England all-rounder Sam Curran is representing Punjab Kings for the second time in Indian Premier League 2023. The young all-rounder will be very vital for the Kings if they want to do well this season.

Curran comes from a sporting family. Kevin Curran is Sam’s father, and he has played 11 international matches for Zimbabwe. Sarah Curran is Sam’s mother, and she used to be a teacher by profession. Sarah is from Zimbabwe, and Sam also grew up there where he got his early education from Springvale house in Marondera.

Sam has two brothers, Tom Curran and Benjamin Curran. Tom is the eldest among the three Curran Brothers, and he has represented England in all three formats of the game. Benjamin has not made his international debut yet but is an active cricketer in County Circuit for Northamptonshire.

Sam Curran Partner Name

Curran is not married yet, but he is in a relationship with Isabella Grace. Both of them are in a relationship since 2018. Grace was present in the stands during IPL 2019 as well to support Punjab. Talking about Grace’s profession, she is a screen actor based in London and Bristol.

Grace completed her graduation from the University of Exeter in 2019. After her graduation, she continued screen training at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. Apart from acting, Grace is a designer, artist and writer.

Just like Curran, Grace is interested in sporting activities too. She is a swimmer and water skier, whereas in childhood, Grace used to do horse riding and shooting. Grace has a private Instagram account and has over 43.4k followers.

Sam Curran is the most expensive player in IPL history

Curran created history in IPL 2023 auction when he was bought by Kings for a price of INR 18.50 crore. His base price was INR 2 crores, and Mumbai Indians started the bidding war for him. Other teams in Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings also entered the battle.

Punjab’s first bid came at INR 13.5 crore, and they fought till the end to get their player. Curran is the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction followed by Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore to Mumbai), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore to Chennai), Chris Morris (INR 16.25 crore to Rajasthan) and Yuvraj Singh (INR 16 crore to Delhi).