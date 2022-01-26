“Me and Gilly have had a few things over the years”: When Shane Warne admitted his famous feud with Adam Gilchirst

Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist are Australian legends, but they both shared a feud even before Adam Gilchrist made his debut.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Shane Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

The famous Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist feud

The feud between Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne started even before Gilchrist’s debut. The relationship between them started on a bad note when Gilchrist made his debut over South Australia wicketkeeper Darren Berry. Berry was Warne’s close friend and Warne wanted Berry to be the wicket-keeper instead of Gilchrist.

Shane Warne even insulted Adam Gilchrist in a domestic game between Victoria and Western Australia in the late 1990s. Warne called Glichirst “goody-two-shoes”. An anonymous player told the Herald Sun, “I don’t think (Gilchrist) ever forgot it.”

The rivalry between them even fueled up when Warne was axed as the vice-captain and Gilchrist got that responsibility. Warne was axed after his message exchange scandal with a nurse, that went Viral.

Mind games…. Test cricket is all about the mental challenge @ShaneWarne with one of the best (and funniest) examples of mentally challenging a batsmen, an over of cunning planning and execution The Gilchrist laugh 🤣 Classic stuff!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TtZ8Rdj1CK — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) September 7, 2020

In 2018, both Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist signed with Fox Sports. Warne admitted that both of them had some issues, but they will enjoy commentary together.

“Me and Gilly have had a few things over the years here and there that we haven’t seen eye-to-eye on,” Warne said in an interview with Triple M.

“Disagreements and things like that … but when you play with someone over a long period of time, just because you disagree on certain things, it doesn’t mean you don’t like the guy, or you hate the guy. We get along fine, and we’ll have a great time (commentating).”

Although, in 2015, Shane Warne did pick Adam Gilchrist as a wicket-keeper in his “best Australian XI”.