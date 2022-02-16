Melbourne Cricket Ground records: List of MCG T20I records and batting and bowling stats

Melbourne Cricket Ground records: The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will be hosting a T20I after more than two years.

The fourth and fifth T20Is of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of Australia will be played in Melbourne on Friday and Sunday respectively. Having last hosted a T20I (also against Sri Lanka) more than two years ago, the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will now host two in three days.

Starting with the hosts, Australia have won eight and lost four out of their 13 T20Is at the MCG till date. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won two and lost one out of their three T20Is here.

Out of the 12 completed Melbourne T20Is, teams have won five while batting first and won seven while batting second at the MCG. Hosting the fourth match of a bilateral series for the first time, fans would be expecting for the pitch at the MCG to favour the batters. It is noteworthy that no team has been able to put on board a 200+ run innings total at the MCG till now.

Melbourne Cricket Ground records

Australia’s regular white-ball opening pair of Aaron Finch (324) and David Warner (217) lead the charts among top-scorers in Melbourne T20Is to be followed by the retired trio of JP Duming (127), George Bailey (108) and David Hussey (91).

Former India captain Virat Kohli (90), veteran Australia batter Shaun Marsh (79) and Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter Kusal Perera (72) are next on the list among active players.

Ahead of a crucial pair of T20 Internationals in #Melbourne, 1996 ODI World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva chats to us about his memories on the MCG. pic.twitter.com/ACOXrD1xRg — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) February 16, 2022

The Top eight highest wicket-takers in Melbourne T20Is are all Australian bowlers namely Shaun Tait (6), Nathan Bracken (5), Kane Richardson (5), Josh Hazlewood (4), Shane Watson (4), Pat Cummins (4), David Hussey (4) and James Faulkner (4).

Having picked three wickets each in two T20Is, Indian pair of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are next on the list among active overseas bowlers. No current member of the Sri Lankan squad has picked a wicket in the shortest format at the MCG.

Highest T20I innings totals at the MCG