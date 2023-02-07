“Mera cutie pie, Sorry bhai!”: When Hardik Pandya’s throw mistakenly hit Ishan Kishan near his eye in MI vs RCB IPL 2018 match

The friendship between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya is known to everyone. Both of them came close when they start playing together for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians retained Pandya ahead of the IPL 2018 auction, whereas they bought Kishan for a price of INR 6.20 crores.

IPL 2018 was not a great year for the Mumbai Indians as the defending champions could not qualify for the playoffs. Kishan scored 275 runs in IPL 2018 at an impressive S/R of 149.45. Pandya had a bumper season where he scalped 18 wickets with the ball and scored 260 runs with the bat.

Kishan is still playing for Mumbai Indians, whereas Pandya is the captain of Gujarat Titans. Both of them are now regular figures in the Indian national team as well. During the IPL 2018 season, Pandya apologized to Kishan for a freak throw that injured him.

When Hardik Pandya’s throw mistakenly hit Ishan Kishan near his eye

A freak incident happened during the IPL 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB were chasing the target of 214 runs and in the 13th over of the innings, Kishan got hurt near his eye in trying to handle the ball.

Virat Kohli played a short toward mid-wicket on Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery and took an easy single. Pandya threw the ball towards Kishan, but due to an awkward bounce, the ball hit Kishan near his eye. The Mumbai Indians’ keeper was in a lot of pain, and he went down to the ground straight away. Pandya was distraught after his throw.

Kishan left the ground, and swelling was clearly visible on his face, Aditya Tare replaced him on the field. The next day, Pandya posted a picture on Twitter where he apologized to Kishan in a friendly manner.

“Mera cutie pie Sorry bhai! Stay strong,” Hardik Pandya tweeted.

Mumbai Indians won the match by 46 runs in the end. Chasing the target of 214 runs, RCB could manage to score just 167-8 in 20 overs, where Virat Kohli played a knock of 92 runs in 62 balls. Rohit Sharma won the Man of the Match Trophy for scoring 94 runs in just 52 balls.