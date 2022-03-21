MI new jersey 2022: Mumbai Indians Tata IPL 2022 match list with stadium name

MI new jersey 2022: The SportsRush brings you the new jersey of Mumbai Indians and their schedule for the upcoming season.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Delhi Capitals on 27 March 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The five-time champions are placed alongside Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Group A. Mumbai and Pune will host the entire league stage of the tournament.

Ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians bought Jofra Archer in the auction, but he will be available from the next season. The arrival of Tim David and Daniel Sams will strengthen the lower-order of the side.

Tymal Mills is a T20 specialist English pacer, whereas Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi are also bought in the auction. Mayank Markande and Murugan Ashwin will lead the spin attack.

MI new jersey 2022

Blue and Gold are the primary colours of Mumbai Indians, and they have gone with the same combination yet again. Slice has been roped in as the principal sponsor this season.

Mumbai Indians Tata IPL 2022 match list