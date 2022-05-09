MI vs KKR previous match result: MI vs KKR head to head record in IPL history

MI vs KKR head to head record: Mumbai Indians have dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League history.

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the league game of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have underperformed in the tournament so far.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament and a defeat in this game will end Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign as well. Mumbai Indians have won their last two games, whereas KKR also registered a brilliant win in the last game.

MI vs KKR previous match result

Both teams met each other earlier this season, where KKR registered a brilliant victory over the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians scored 161 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century. Pat Cummins took a couple of wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR’s middle-order collapsed, but Venkatesh Iyer, who came to open the innings went not out, where he scored 50* runs, but the game-changer was Pat Cummins. Cummins, who was playing his very first game of IPL 2022 smashed the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL history. He smashed 56 runs in just 15 balls, courtesy of six sixes.

MI vs KKR head to head record

A total of 30 games have been played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians have clear domination over Kolkata in the Head to Head record. In 30 games, Mumbai Indians have won 22 games, whereas the Knight Riders have just won eight of them.

However, in the last five games between them, Mumbai Indians have won three and Kolkata Knight Riders have won a couple. Both teams will face each other at the DY Patil Stadium for the very first time in their history.

Rohit Sharma has scored the highest individual score (109*) amongst Mumbai Indians’ batters against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit has been able to score 902 runs against KKR, and he is the highest run-scorer in the history of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians games.

In terms of bowling, Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has scalped 23 wickets, and this is the highest in this rivalry. From Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga has scalped 20 wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders.