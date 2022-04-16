MI vs LSG Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants today match pitch report at Brabourne 2022 IPL

MI vs LSG Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next league game of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians have lost all five of their games in the tournament so far, and they are in desperate need of a win. Lucknow Super Giants also lost their last game, and they would also wanna bounce back.

Mumbai Indians have been lacking an all-rounder, and they can take a punt with Fabian Allen in this game. Lucknow Super Giants have a wonderful squad, but they played with a very weird batting order in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. This game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs LSG Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The surface of the Brabourne Stadium has been a treat for the batters in IPL 2022. A red soil surface is used at the venue, where there is an even bounce for the batters, whereas there is no visible wear and tear as well. The bowlers will have a hard time bowling at this venue.

A total of six games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of six games, four games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 190 runs. Despite an average score of 190 runs, the chasing teams have done well.

In terms of the dimensions, one side of the stadium is huge, but the rest of the dimensions are easy to clear for the batters. The spinners will have to use that larger boundary for their use. Rahul Tewtia smashed two sixes on this very ground to seal the game for his side.

This is a day game, so the dew factor won’t play a major impact. If a side can bat first and post a good total, defending it won’t be an issue in the absence of dew.