MI vs RCB highlights today: CSK vs SRH highlights 2022 Hotstar yesterday IPL match

MI vs RCB highlights today: The three struggling teams so far in IPL 2022, were involved in yesterday’s double header matches.

An action-packed Saturday in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, was graced with double header matches, with three of the four sides yet to register their first victory in the season so far.

During the first encounter, Chennai Super Kings were up against Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium, while during the evening game Mumbai Indians locked horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA Stadium in Pune.

A scratchy CSK never really got going with their innings after being asked to bat first by SRH. Moeen Ali (48 off 35) was the only silver lining, as none of the other batter stepped-up to stitch a partnership to provide solidity to the innings. In the end, all they could manage was to huff and puff towards a below par total of 154/7 in their 20 Overs.

In the second match, MI opening batters – skipper Rohit Sharma (26 off 15) and Ishan Kishan (26 off 28) got off to a decent enough start, posting 49 on the board in the Powerplay.

However, with Harshal Patel (4-0-23-2) dismissing Rohit soon after the Powerplay, MI batters fell like ninepins to find themselves tottering at 62/5 after 10.1 Overs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 37) stepped up for the umpteenth time for MI, and stitched a reputation-saving partnership of 72 off 41 deliveries for the 7th wicket to post a rather respectable, yet not enough total of 151/6 in their 20 Overs.

CSK vs SRH match result yesterday

The ever struggling CSK bowlers failed to address their woes yet again, as the SRH opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50 deliveries) and skipper Kane Williamson (32 off 40) put on an 89-run stand off 12 Overs, to continue dominating the proceedings in the match.

With Rahul Tripathi (39* off 15) wasting no time to have his eye in post Williamson’s dismissal, and Sharma continuing with his impressive batting, SRH sealed the chase by 8 wickets and with 14 deliveries to spare, to register their first win of the season.

MI vs RCB match result yesterday

With only 155 runs to target at, the RCB batters threaded with caution to make sure they lose no wickets with the new ball. Despite Faf du Plessis (16 off 24) and Anuj Rawat (66 off 47) posting mere 30 runs in the Powerplay, there were no signs of nervous energy within the RCB camp.

An 80-run partnership between Rawat and Virat Kohli (48 off 36) for the second wicket was enough for RCB to register a comfortable 7-wicket victory with nine deliveries to spare. While this was RCB’s third consecutive win of the season, MI suffered their 4th consecutive loss in as many matches.

MI vs RCB highlights today

CSK vs SRH highlights 2022

