Cricket

“Just the combination that we felt…”: Rohit Sharma explains why Mumbai Indians played with two overseas players vs RCB

"Just the combination that we felt...": Rohit Sharma explains why Mumbai Indians played with two overseas players vs RCB
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman, you won't get beyond 40 years": When The Worm laughed off some trashtalk from Michael Jordan regarding his party-laden lifestyle
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Just the combination that we felt...": Rohit Sharma explains why Mumbai Indians played with two overseas players vs RCB
“Just the combination that we felt…”: Rohit Sharma explains why Mumbai Indians played with two overseas players vs RCB

Rohit Sharma: The captain of Mumbai Indians was visibly dejected after a fourth consecutive Indian…