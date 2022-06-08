Cricket

Mithali Raj retirement: Twitter reactions on the retirement of legendary Indian batter

Mithali Raj retirement: The SportsRush brings you the Twitter reactions following the retirement of the legendary Indian batter.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"James Hunt bedded 5,000 women" - How British F1 idol earned untouchable status as champion and playboy
Next Article
"What the F*** does that mean Kobe Bryant!": When Kanye West was riddled and confused by the Lakers legend's bizarre response in a Nike ad 
Cricket Latest News
Mithali Raj retirement: The SportsRush brings you the Twitter reactions following the retirement of the legendary Indian batter.
Mithali Raj retirement: Twitter reactions on the retirement of legendary Indian batter

Mithali Raj retirement: The SportsRush brings you the Twitter reactions following the retirement of the…