Mithali Raj retirement: Twitter reactions on the retirement of legendary Indian batter

Mithali Raj retirement: The SportsRush brings you the Twitter reactions following the retirement of the legendary Indian batter.

Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary Indian batter went on Twitter to announce her official retirement from the game. Although, it was already known that the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand was her last tournament in the Indian jersey.

“Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket,” Mithali Raj said in her Twitter post.

“Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.”

“I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.”

Raj also confirmed that she will continue to be involved in the game and the betterment of women’s cricket in some other kind of role.

Mithali Raj has scored 7737 ODI runs at 50.56, whereas she also has 2364 T20I runs and 699 test runs under her belt. She has scored the most number of international runs in Women’s cricket.

Mithali Raj won 154 ODI games as captain, which is the highest for any player in Women’s cricket. In 2021, Mithali became the first Indian women cricketer to win the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

Mithali Raj retirement

After Mithali Raj’s retirement, the Twitterati posted their reactions on the same.

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women’s team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive 🙂 That’s how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings pic.twitter.com/0R66EcM0gT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

Brilliant career @M_Raj03 – retirement from active cricket but hope you stay on and serve Indian cricket in your second innings @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 8, 2022

Happy retirement, @M_Raj03 …And it’s curtains on a glittering 23-year career that made Indian Cricket lovers celebrate so many historic milestones. #ThankYouMithali, you are a star ✨#MithaliRaj #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kCTRxsJvE8 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 8, 2022

When we think about cricket, the first thing came into our minds is none other than Mithali Raj. One of the finest cricketer of all times calls it a day. Thank you for everything, @M_Raj03! — Prajakta (@18prajakta) June 8, 2022

Mithali Raj has announced retirement. As a youngster, she was equally good at Bharatnatyam & cricket. As time went on, she opted for cricket & kept Bharatnatyam aside. I guess she might now find the time & passion to pursue it again. Congratulations on a long career. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 8, 2022

Happy Retirement Mithali Raj, wish you a super second innings! Getty Images#ThankYouMithaliRaj @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/NXLVynbuMM — WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 8, 2022



For more cricket news, click here.