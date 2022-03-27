“They can be proud of what they have achieved”: Mignon du Preez lauds Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami on their international retirement

South African batter Mignon du Preez thanks Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj for their contribution in Women’s cricket

South Africa defeated India by three wickets in the last league game of the ICC Women’s World Cup. With this defeat, India’s journey in the World Cup came to an end. Not only India’s journey but it was also the end of the road for Indian veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj. Jhulan Goswami could not even this last game due to a side-strain. Mithali played in six world cups for India and Jhulan Goswami played in five of them.

“Everything should come to an end, it’ll take time to settle the emotions,” Mithali Raj said after the game.

“Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women’s team in the future.”

Mithali Raj made her debut against Ireland Women in an ODI game in 1999. Raj is the only cricketer in the Women’s division to score over 7000 runs in ODI cricket. Mithali has scored 7737 at 50.56, whereas she also has 2364 T20I runs and 699 test runs under her belt.

Raj has scored the most number of international runs in Women’s cricket. In 2021, Mithali became the first Indian women cricketer to win the prestigious Khel Ratna Award.

Jhulan Goswami is the first Women’s cricketer to take 250 ODI wickets. She is only the 2nd cricketer after Mithali Raj to play more than 200 ODI games. Jhulan finished her career with 252 ODI wickets, whereas she also scalped 56 T20I and 44 test wickets. Goswami is the youngest player to take ten wickets in a test match.

Mignon du Preez talks about Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami

The match between South Africa and India went to the last over, and it was a thriller. South Africa needed three runs in the last two balls, and Deepti Sharma got the wicket of Mignon du Preez. Although, it was a no-ball and it turned the game in South Africa’s favour.

Mignon du Preez was adjudged the player of the match for scoring an unbeaten knock of 52 runs. After the game, she talked about Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Admit it, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami deserved a better farewell.

“I felt bad for them, everyone deserve to walkaway on a high. But they can be proud of what they have achieved,” Mignon du Preez said.

“They can hold their heads high as they have helped growing the women’s game and make a difference. I thank them for that.”

South Africa will now face England in the 2nd semi-final of the World Cup on 31 March 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Chritchurch.