Mohammad Hafeez dead ball: David Warner smashes six off Hafeez’s double-bounce delivery in T20 World Cup semi-final

Mohammad Hafeez dead ball: The veteran Pakistani all-rounder erred on the first ball that he bowled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, Australia opening batter David Warner made optimum use of a rare double-bounce delivery.

It all happened on what would’ve been the first legal delivery of the eighth over when veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez mistakenly bowled a double-bounce delivery. In what appeared to be a case of the ball coming late out of Hafeez’s hand, Warner stepped out to reach the ball and hit is over the mid-wicket region for as many as six runs.

In the general run of things, batters tend to not play a shot off such deliveries. However, Warner saw it as a scoring opportunity and rightly so. According to the rules of the game, such a delivery is a no-ball on which runs can be scored legally. Hence, nothing wrong or untoward with Warner hitting a six off a no-ball such as this.

Chasing a 177-run target, Australia are in the game on the back of Warner standing tall on his potential. In vicinity of scoring a second consecutive half-century, Warner is crucial of Australia’s hopes of playing their second T20 World Cup final.

In the first innings, Pakistan scored a competitive 176/4 in 20 overs after Finch won the toss and chose to field. Pakistan posting such a total was primarily on the back of individual half-centuries from wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (67) and batter Fakhar Zaman (55*).

Mohammad Hafeez dead ball

Like trails in gully cricket. Only this one is real cricket, in the semifinal of a #T20WorldCup #Hafeez #Warner pic.twitter.com/uQuJEMW9jb — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) November 11, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Honestly that double bounce six sure was something #AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 11, 2021

David Warner is in mood. Australia would want him to play deep. #AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 11, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.