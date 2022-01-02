Mohammad Hasnain BBL debut: Pakistani speedster picks three wickets in first BBL over for Sydney Thunder

Mohammad Hasnain BBL debut: The Pakistani fast bowler registered an impressive outing in his first-ever Big Bash League appearance.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Sydney, Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers by 28 runs. Thunder, who have won their fifth match of the season, have jumped to the third position on the points table. Meanwhile, Strikers continue to struggle on the penultimate position on the back of seven BBL 11 losses.

Chasing a 173-run target, Strikers were bundled out for 144 in 19.1 overs after not being able to recover from debutant fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s first over. Introduced into the attack for the first time in BBL, Hasnain picked as many as three wickets in the third over to reduce the visitors to 25/3.

In what started with Strikers opening batter Matthew Short (13) flicking a Hasnain delivery straight to Daniel Sams at deep square leg, his opening partner Jake Weatherald (10) was the next played to be dismissed after being found wanting in front of the stumps.

On the penultimate delivery of the over, Jonathan Wells’ (0) attempt of pulling Hasnain resulted Thunder all-rounder Ben Cutting grabbing a stunning catch at short mid-wicket.

Hasnain, who started his BBL career with a three-wicket maiden, gave away only 20 runs in his next three overs to begin well down under. However, it was Thunder opening batter Matthew Gilkes who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award for smashing his second T20 half-century. Opening the batting with Cutting (34), Gilkes had scored a match-winning 93 (57) with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Hasnain BBL debut

Twitter reactions on Mohammad Hasnain:

HASNAIN IS ON A HAT TRICK

THREE BALLS INTO HIS BBL CAREER#BBL11 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022

Mohammad Hasnain’s first over in Big Bash League is a maiden and produces THREE WICKETS. What a debut for the speedster from Pakistan. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 2, 2022

HASNAIN very politely celebrating a big wicket. — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 2, 2022

What a start for Hasnain! 1-1-0-3! Stuff of dreams. #BBL — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 2, 2022

