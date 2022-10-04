“Phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye”: Shadab Khan hilariously thanks Iftikhar Ahmed for birthday wish

Shadab Khan hilariously thanks Iftikhar Ahmed for birthday wish: The Pakistani white-ball vice-captain has turned 24 today.

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan has turned 24 today. Among their best modern-day cricketers, Khan started to receive birthday wishes across social media platforms since midnight.

Been playing international cricket for over half-a-decade now, Khan has dismissed batters 168 times in 130 innings across formats. More than just a handy option with the bat in hand, Khan also has seven international half-centuries to his name.

Leader at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, Khan is a leader-in-making as far as Pakistan’s national team is concerned. Khan, who hasn’t played Test cricket for over two years now, would be yearning to return to the ancestral format in addition to hoping for batting promotions like in the PSL as his two immediate goals in career.

Shadab Khan hilariously thanks Iftikhar Ahmed for birthday wish

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed was among the many high-profile personalities who wished Khan on his birthday today. Ahmed took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate Khan on his birth anniversary.

Ahmed, however, referred to Khan as bhai jaan (elder brother) which further added to a narrative set by a recent viral video involving the two. In response, Khan pointed out receiving immense respect from Ahmed lately in the form of being referred to from Shaddy (nickname) to Shaddy bhai (brother) to eventually Shaddy bhai jaan.

Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai https://t.co/gdefdKlXyE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

It all had begun after the fifth T20I of the recently concluded seven-match series between Pakistan and England. Speaking to each other in a post-match discussion at the Gaddafi Stadium, Khan reacted astonishingly after being called bhai by Ahmed. A primary reason behind Khan’s astonishment at being called bhai was a nine-year age difference between him and Ahmed.