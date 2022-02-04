“Mohammad Hasnain will not be allowed to continue to participate in PSL 2022”: Mohammad Hasnain faces ban from cricket after his action found illegal

Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling in competitive cricket after his action was found illegal in the latest testing.

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling. The action of Mohammad Hasnain is breaching the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his “good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer”.

His action was first reported during his BBL stint with the Sydney Thunder. Hasnain’s bowling was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after his BBL debut with the Thunder on January 2. He started his BBL career with a triple-wicket maiden and had a significant impact on the campaign. However, he failed again in the testing done in Lahore.

Hasnain will now miss the upcoming series against Australia, whereas he will also miss the ongoing Pakistan Super League. He is representing Quetta Gladiators in the tournament.

PCB to appoint a trainer for Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Hasnain will now be required to mold his action. He has to prove under laboratory testing that the illegal deliveries can be bowled within ICC regulations. PCB will now appoint a special trainer for him. The length of his ban can’t be calculated, and PCB wants his return “as quickly as practically possible”.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment,” a PCB statement read.

Unfortunate that Mohammad Hasnain’s action is found to be illegal. Hope he can modify it quickly with the bowling consultant and return to cricket soon, super talented and a committed player. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 4, 2022

“Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kph. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.”

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.”

Mohammad Hasnain has scalped 95 T20 wickets, whereas he also has been consistent in international cricket.