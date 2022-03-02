“When it comes to spin bowling, it would be Shane Warne”: When Kumar Sangakkara called Shane Warne the best spinner he faced in his career

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the best batters to endorse the game, and he called Shane Warne the best spinner he faced in his career.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Kumar Sangakkara calls Shane Warne the best

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most decorated players in the history of cricket. The elegant left-hander is a legend of the game, and he has some incredible numbers under his belt. Sangakkara has scored 12400 test runs, whereas he has scored 14234 runs in ODI cricket. He is the only player in the history of ODI cricket to score four centuries in four ODI games.

He is the sixth leading Test run-scorer of all time and boasts the best average of any player who has scored more than 8,000 runs. In 2020, Kumar Sangakkara was asked about the toughest spinner he faced. He said that Shane Warne is the toughest spinner he faced in his career.

📸 ICC Hall Of Fame inductee Kumar Sangakkara received his special cap from Sunil Gavaskar 🧢 (Image Courtesy: ICC) pic.twitter.com/x4I4RkL7eG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 20, 2021

Kumar insisted that he never batted against Muttiah Muralitharan and that’s why Shane Warne was certainly the best. He said that Muttiah Muralitharan is the best spinner to play the game.

“When it comes to spin bowling, it would be Shane Warne. Of course, I had the luxury of not facing Muttiah Muralitharan in international cricket,” Sangakkara said.

“Having kept to Murali, and been a big part of his career, I will always say he is the best spinner I saw and the best spinner to play the game.”