Cricket

Most consecutive centuries in ODI: Which batter holds records for highest ODI consecutive centuries?

Most consecutive centuries in ODI: Which batter holds records for highest ODI consecutive centuries?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Paul Pierce has $180,000 in gambling debt!": Celtics legend tries and fails horribly to gamble like Michael Jordan, Stephen Carmona sues for fortune of money lost
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Most consecutive centuries in ODI: Which batter holds records for highest ODI consecutive centuries?
Most consecutive centuries in ODI: Which batter holds records for highest ODI consecutive centuries?

Most consecutive centuries in ODI: The Pakistani captain narrowly missed out on equaling a world…