Most consecutive centuries in ODI: Which batter holds records for highest ODI consecutive centuries?

Most consecutive centuries in ODI: The Pakistani captain narrowly missed out on equaling a world record at the Multan Cricket Stadium tonight.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has narrowly missed out on an opportunity to equal former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara’s record of scoring four consecutive ODI centuries.

Azam, who had become the first-ever batter to hit three consecutive ODI centuries twice in a career in the first ODI against West Indies in Multan on Wednesday, was dismissed for 77 (93) in the second ODI at the same venue this evening.

23 runs short of Sangakkara’s record, Azam is in an elite list comprising of former Pakistani greats namely Zaheer Abbas and Saeed Anwar as Pakistani batters with three consecutive ODI centuries under their belt.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the seventh over, Azam played in his usual manner hitting five fours and a six at a strike rate of 82.79 before getting out to West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein in the 36th over. With a lot of time remaining in the innings, Azam had the luxury of taking his time in pursuit of a record but it wasn’t to be for the 27-year old batter on Friday.

Most consecutive centuries in ODI

Only player to score four consecutive ODI centuries, Sangakkara had achieved the milestone during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 scoring centuries against Bangladesh, England, Australia and Scotland in Melbourne, Wellington, Sydney and Hobart respectively.

First batter to hit three consecutive ODI centuries, Abbas had achieved the milestone during India’s tour of Pakistan 1982-83 by bringing up centuries in Multan, Lahore and Karachi. It was a decade later that Anwar became the second batter to his three consecutive ODI centuries during the Champions Trophy in Sharjah.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam total ODI centuries list

In this century, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs (2002), former South Africa captain AB de Villiers (2010), South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (2013), former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor (2014), Azam (2016 and 2022), England opening batter Jonny Bairstow (2018), India batter Virat Kohli (2018) and India captain Rohit Sharma (2019) have achieved this feat.