Most runs in Ranji Trophy all time: Highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history

Most runs in Ranji Trophy all time: The SportsRush brings you the list of top run-scorers in the history of Ranji Trophy.

The final of Ranji Trophy 2022 is being played between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai’s aim is to win its 42nd Ranji Title, whereas Madhya Pradesh is eying its first-ever title.

Sarfaraz Khan from Mumbai has been the best batter of the tournament this year, he has been amazing this season. Apart from him, Chetan Bisht, Taruwar Kohli and Sakibal Gani have also made their mark in the tournament.

Most runs in Ranji Trophy all time

Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Jaffer has scored 12,038 Ranji Trophy runs, and none comes even close to him in that aspect. He has scored the most number of centuries in the Ranji Trophy history as well, with 40 centuries, he tops the list.

1000 runs for Wasim Jaffer this #RanjiTrophy season for Vidarbha!

He becomes the first batsman in Ranji history to achieve this landmark on two separate occasions!

During season 2008-09 he had aggregated 1260 runs for Mumbai. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 24, 2019

With 9205 runs, Amol Mazumdar comes at the 2nd position. The batter from Mumbai was one of the best players to ever play in the premier domestic tournament of India. Mazumdar scored 260 runs on his Ranji Trophy debut and broke quite a few records of that time. Apart from Mumbai/Bombay, Mazumdar also played for Assam and Andhra in the latter part of his career.

With 9201 runs, Madhya Pradesh’s Devendra Bundela comes at the 3rd position. Bundela represented Madhya Pradesh for 22 years in domestic cricket, and he was one of the best in the circuit. He smashed 26 centuries and 54 half-centuries in the Ranji Trophy, and 188 was his highest score.

Ýashpal Singh and Paras Dogra complete the top-5 list with 8700 and 8699 runs respectively. Yashpal Singh played for Sikkim and Services in his career, whereas Paras Dogra represented Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry.